Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Renova woman

BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova.

She is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Neal was last seen Thursday, May 12, around 11:30 p.m. on Happy Street in Bolivar County.

She was last seen wearing an orange gown with no shoes and two ponytails in her hair.

Family members say Pearly Neal suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information on where she could be, contact Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 843-2712.

