Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Saints signing Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Landry graduated from Lutcher High and played for LSU.

SAINTS NEWS

Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports

After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints 2022 schedule

Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1

He was released from the Cleveland Browns on March 14 when the sides failed to make an agreement on a restructured contract.

Landry suffered a knee sprain early last season that sidelined him for five weeks. He finished with career lows across the board, only snagging 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns.

Landry has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league.

The former LSU standout will join fellow Tiger Tyrann Mathieu, who the Saints acquired last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Saints 2022 schedule released; will visit rival Falcons on the road week 1
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral drafted by the Carolina Panthers
Charles Cross
MSU lineman Charles Cross drafted by the Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver...
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement