Mother of Vicksburg murder victim awaits evidence from crime lab and day in court

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a man shot multiple times in Vicksburg returns to court for a fifth time for a bond hearing for the man accused of killing her son.

Andrew Prudhomme’s murder case is among the hundreds, possibly thousands, waiting for its day in court and for state medical examiners to process evidence.

“There was a knock on his door and he answered the door, and he was shot multiple times,” said Dr. Tammy English.

Her son, Andrew Prudhomme, was shot five times at his Vicksburg home in June of 2020.

“They took the body to the State Crime Lab where it was held for over two weeks,” said English. “So we had to wait to figure out when to plan the funeral, how to go through the grieving process. So it was an emotional impact on the family just waiting for closure.”

Nearly two years later, the still grieving mother says the man charged, 26-year-old Bennard Craft, has not gone to trial. She was told the delay is due to backlogs at the crime lab.

“We had to wait for pieces of evidence to come back, and some of which is still not. The case has not been turned over to the local district attorney’s office because they’re still waiting on information,” said the physical therapist.

The welder had a son, Abel, who’s now four. English wants more money allocated to the crime lab to eliminate the backlog and trial delays.

“We can’t bring him back, but I would hate to see another family have to go through something like this when a problem can be solved,” added English.

As of Thursday, Public Safety officials had not responded to requests for updated information on State Crime Lab backlogs.

Director Sean Tindell last reported that cases were caught up to 2016.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.