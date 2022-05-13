Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi State Fairgrounds to have its own Crime Command Center

By Holly Emery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The war against crime in Jackson has begun - that’s what Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said now that he will have a Crime Command Center on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The plans come two weeks after the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

“Every soldier who fought for our freedom in World War II came through here, the Old National Guard Armory. There was a new war to be fought, and it’s the war against crime in the capital city,” Commissioner Gipson said.

The historic National Guard Armory on the state fairgrounds will be gaining some purpose once again. But this time, as a Crime Command Center.

“It’s gonna be a multi-agency task force. It’ll saturate this area with officers and make sure criminals who mean ill against the people of this city and against the visitors here, they’re gonna go to jail,” Commissioner Gipson explained.

The center will host both permanent and contracted law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Capitol Police, and more that will work in and around the fairgrounds to protect those visiting.

“Everybody’s welcome at the fairgrounds, but outlaws are not. And so they just need to know to stay away from down here. And if they do come, there will be consequences swift and immediate,” Commissioner Gipson said.

So how much will it cost? Commissioner Gipson says about $6 million, which will come from grants through Homeland Security and other agencies.

Commissioner Gipson said he’s confident that with the help of other agencies and a home base on the fairgrounds, crime in Jackson wouldn’t be impacting future events again.

“We can’t afford to lose the war on crime and Jackson, we must fight back. We must take it back. We won’t retreat. We won’t give up ground. We’re going to take the fight to them. And we can do it from right here, this classic Old Guard Armory,” Commissioner Gipson said.

