Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS
Executive Director, Chief of Staff resign from Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board
WLBT at 5p
Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and...
School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral