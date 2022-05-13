Mentoring group speaks out nearly 2 weeks after Facebook personality ‘Polo’ allegedly murdered its founder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president of the Better Men Society spoke out Thursday, nearly two weeks after Facebook personality, William ‘Polo’ Edwards, allegedly murdered the group’s founder in Clinton.

Forty-five year old Robert ‘Bobby’ Davis had big plans for the city of Jackson.

Members of his mentoring group, BMS, are now tasked with making sure those plans don’t fall short.

“It’s hard. It’s always going to be hard because he was a legendary guy. He was a Christian man. He was a man that came from brokenness, and God rebuilt him,” BMS President Christopher Cooper said.

Days before Davis was murdered, he participated in a march against violence alongside Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

His killing comes as a growing number of Jackson teens find themselves as suspects or victims in some of the city’s most violent crimes.

Thursday, the group helped out with Lester Elementary School’s field day in an effort to carry on Davis’ platform and show some of the city’s youth that there’s a better path.

“His vision was about rebuilding families and rebuilding communities. His vision was about going into these schools, reading to them, and spending time with them,” Cooper said. “His vision was just for the people, period.”

His vision was one that required sacrifices, according to Cooper.

“Even with his business, he was there to put back into BMS,” he said. “We are doing all of this with funds of our own. We’re sacrificing our own time. We don’t get funds from anybody.”

It was also one that Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones couldn’t help but acknowledge at Wednesday night’s crime summit.

The sheriff said he and Davis had been in communication about collaborating on some projects and that people like Davis are exactly who’s needed to get the Capital City’s youth back on track.

“His life was cowardly taken from us, but how do we continue to move on and honor his life? You continue doing some of the things that he wanted to do with the youth in the community and continue to push his platform forward,” Jones said.

If you’re interested in getting involved with or need help from Better Men Society, you can contact them through the following three numbers:

- (601)-906-4416

- (662)-850-1610

- (601)-201-2484

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.