Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone

The bags of Oxycodone
The bags of Oxycodone(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office made a large discovery of counterfeit drugs last week, and is still looking for the owner.

HSCO, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security investigated a location on I-55 near Elton Road in South Jackson.

A K9 officer found a container that appeared to have drugs in it.

After obtaining a search warrant, the container was found to have 22 bags in a safe with blue pills.

The five pounds of drugs were believed to be filled with Oxycodone, which would have a street value of $600,000.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones later said the pills were found to be counterfeit.

The pills were instead composed of Tylenol and fentanyl.

“These should be considered very lethal doses if consumed,” Jones wrote.

No one has yet been arrested. If you know anything, call 601-974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Belhaven brewery opens in Friday the 13th
Belhaven brewery opens in Friday the 13th
Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn reschedules show due to inclement weather
Country music star Chris Stapleton coming to Brandon Amphitheater
Country music star Chris Stapleton coming to Brandon Amphitheater