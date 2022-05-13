Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on they way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a...
ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion