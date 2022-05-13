Jackson City Council to decide fate of North Jackson tattoo studio Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a tattoo studio planned for Northeast Jackson could be decided at a city council meeting next week.

Monday, the council is expected to vote on whether to grant a use permit to John Craig and Lynn Nguyen to open a tattoo shop at the Junction Shopping Center.

Jackson’s Planning Board approved a conditional use permit at a meeting last month.

The approval came after Craig met with some individuals who were opposed to the plans.

Planning board members signed off on the plans after neighbors in the adjacent Tougaloo Community said they supported the project.

The Junction is located in the 6300 block of I-55 North. It is home to the Target and Home Depot stores.

The site is zoned for C-3 commercial, but a permit is needed to open and operate tattoo shops and similar businesses.

The council is slated to meet Monday, May 16, at Jackson City Hall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.