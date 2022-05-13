First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not as hot, but more humid. That’s the weather headline going forward from now into this weekend. A few weak disturbances are in the region and this may lead us to daily thunderstorms. Some might even reach severe limits on a random and isolated basis, with the likeliest issues being damaging wind and some hail. Beyond that, the rising humidity will make up for the lowering heat. Highs will reach near 90 degrees or in the lower 90s over the coming days. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with some patchy fog. Daily indices or the feels like temperature will reach near 100. North wind tonight at 5mph becoming calm & turning from the southeast at the same speeds Friday. Gusts will be higher and random from any thunderstorms that develop. Average high this time of year is 83 and the average low is 61.

