First Alert Forecast: Rain chances look to continue through the weekend with a few storms possible! Temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 80s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon!

Friday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s with about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Friday holds another day for storms to move into the area and we are under a Marginal Risk for a few strong storms to enter the area!

Saturday, Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 50% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into upper 60s.

Tuesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area! Lows falling to the upper 60s!

Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area with Highs returning to the mid-90s by Thursday. Lows remaining in the low 70s. Clear skies!

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.