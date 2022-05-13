Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances Friday, Saturday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: With central Mississippi on the western periphery of the upper low, several lingering boundaries and another disturbance drifting southward through the day – all combining to facilitate another round of storms dropping southward. Outside of the storm risk, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. Again, a few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Storms will tend to diminish after sunset with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With our upper low lumbering to the east, we’ll remain on the western periphery, yielding more opportunities for rain and storms at times – meaning, not a complete washout is anticipated. Expect a mix of clouds and sun between scattered downpours Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. A few of the storms could be strong again with gusty winds and hail. Rain chances will tamp down Sunday amid mostly to partly sunny skies and highs topping in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new upper ridge will expand eastward through the early parts of next week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
PM showers possible into this weekend
First Alert Forecast: pop-up showers/storms possible this afternoon and evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst, scattered storm chances return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat bubble bursts; rain, storm chances return at times