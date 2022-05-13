First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: With central Mississippi on the western periphery of the upper low, several lingering boundaries and another disturbance drifting southward through the day – all combining to facilitate another round of storms dropping southward. Outside of the storm risk, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. Again, a few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Storms will tend to diminish after sunset with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With our upper low lumbering to the east, we’ll remain on the western periphery, yielding more opportunities for rain and storms at times – meaning, not a complete washout is anticipated. Expect a mix of clouds and sun between scattered downpours Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. A few of the storms could be strong again with gusty winds and hail. Rain chances will tamp down Sunday amid mostly to partly sunny skies and highs topping in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new upper ridge will expand eastward through the early parts of next week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

