Executive Director, Chief of Staff resign from Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board

G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board announced the resignation of their Executive Director and Chief of Staff on Friday.

The press release states that Stacey Pickering has decided to retire from state government services, while Melissa Wade will pursue other opportunities outside of MSVA.

“The Board thanks both Director Pickering and Mrs. Wade for their service to Mississippi’s 187,000 Veterans and their families over the last four and three years, respectively,” said MSVA Board Chairman Gen. (Ret.) James H. Garner. “We want to assure our Veterans and their families that our mission will continue. There are hundreds of team members at Mississippi Veterans Affairs that you don’t see every day. Still, their passion and purpose truly drive our superior service, care, and assistance to America’s heroes through our mission programs and resources.”

Pickering and Wade’s effective date is July 11 and are available to assist the Agency during its transition.

According to the press release, MSVA Deputy Director Mark Smith will serve as Interim Executive Director while the Board begins searching for a new daily leader of the Agency.

