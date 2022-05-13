Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A deputy in Louisiana is being credited with saving a young child who managed to lock himself in a hot car Friday.

Deputy First Class D’wanya Black with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call and assisted the boy’s parents in rescuing him from the car before he became overheated.

The sheriff’s office said Black then remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Black holding little Theo, the child he saved.

“We know things can happen in the blink of an eye, which is why we are grateful to have deputies like DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Black was also recently awarded the Beyond the Badge Award after helping a stranded 19-year-old rent a room for two nights, giving her time to make arrangements to get back home to California.

“Thank you for your dedication DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office said. “Keep up the great work.”

Ascension Parish is located about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
The White House is "strongly" considering using the Defense Production Act to address the...
Baby formula shortage: Congress vows to act
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death