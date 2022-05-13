Crumbl Cookies coming to Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Crumbl Cookies store will soon be coming to the metro area.

This time, the store will be located in Flowood, in the Lakeland Commons Shopping Center, near Cups and Ice’s Corner.

“Get ready to get in line to get some of the best cookies you’ve ever put in your mouth,” said The Garner Company in an announcement on social media.

Garner recently announced its plans to build out the location earlier this month.

“First, demolition of the existing space and then rebuilding from the ground up,” the company wrote. “Check back in with us soon to see the exciting progress that we’re making.”

Last year, a Crumbl location opened a store in Madison.

Crumbl is known for having more than 100 flavors that rotate weekly including Peach Cobbler, Seaside Lemonade, Strawberry PopTart, and Dirt Cake.

