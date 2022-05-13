Country music star Chris Stapleton coming to Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grammy winner and country music star, Chris Stapleton announced his “All American Road Show” will perform in Brandon this July.

The show features special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The “All-American Road Show” began in February and continues throughout the year with stops at L.A.’s The Forum, Detroit’s Comerica Park, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena among many others.

See all other tour dates and locations here.

