Brooks and Dunn reschedules show due to inclement weather

Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brooks and Dunn rescheduled its show at the Brandon Amphitheater to Saturday, August 6.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying in part, “safety is our number one priority.”

If you purchased tickets to the Reboot 2022 Tour, Brooks and Dunn says you can keep them for the new date.

Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, the show tonight in Brandon, MS will now take place on Saturday, August 6....

Posted by Brooks & Dunn on Thursday, May 12, 2022

