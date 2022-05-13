Brooks and Dunn reschedules show due to inclement weather
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brooks and Dunn rescheduled its show at the Brandon Amphitheater to Saturday, August 6.
The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying in part, “safety is our number one priority.”
If you purchased tickets to the Reboot 2022 Tour, Brooks and Dunn says you can keep them for the new date.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.