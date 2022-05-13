5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Five Ridgeland High School students have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a local apartment complex.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, the teens were seen kicking in the door of a vacant apartment at the Northbrook Apartments.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on a commercial burglary charge and was referred to Madison County Youth Services. He was released to his mom from the police department after booking.

None of the teens are residents of the Northbrook Apartments. Additional damage was also done inside the apartment while they were inside.

