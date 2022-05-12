Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by four masked men.

It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, according to Yazoo City police.

The woman was at their home on Cipher Circle in Yazoo City when four men broke in and duct taped the woman. The man arrived home as it was happening and was pistol whipped.

The man was kidnapped and taken inside his Cadillac Escalade, which the men stole.

The woman told police the men dropped her off in Clinton and told her to get $150,000 from her uncle in Jackson. She was left with her cell phone and the Escalade. The man was taken in a different vehicle.

That’s when she called police and told the story of the kidnapping.

The man, meanwhile, says he was taken to Warren County and escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle.

Deputies later found him and he was taken to the hospital.

Officers then went to their home in Yazoo City and found evidence of a forced entry and blood in the hallway.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to help with the investigation.

There’s no word on who the suspects may be.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.