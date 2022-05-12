Warren Co. deputies searching for man who evaded custody

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a man they say escaped during a pursuit on Wednesday.

Charles Dudley-White, 40, ran from law enforcement after a traffic stop, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Deputies say White jumped out of his car on Highway 61 and ran into a wooded area.

Search dogs from the Vicksburg Police Department were called in to assist.

Deputies say there was a warrant for White’s arrest for receiving stolen property.

He has another warrant from the Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

Sheriff Martin Pace stated there is no reason to believe White is armed at this time but asks that anyone with information on where he could be, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers (601) 636-1761.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.