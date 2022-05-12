UMMC to host walk-up nursing, respiratory therapy job interviews

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are a nurse or respiratory therapist who wants to work for the University of Mississippi Medical Center, keep reading.

UMMC is hosting walk-up interviews on Monday, May 16 for these positions.

No appointment is necessary for an interview from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of UMMC, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Parking is available in Garage C next door to Sanderson Tower, which houses many services offered by Children’s of Mississippi.

Interviews especially target new graduates of nursing schools.

Registered nurses may apply for any of the Medical Center’s RN openings.

It’s not required, but the process can be expedited by applying online first.

For those first applying online:

New nurse graduates can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00019327. For those interested in pediatric nursing positions, search for code R00019328.

Respiratory therapists can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00012848. For those interested in pediatric positions, search for code R00012566.

UMMC asks that you bring a copy of your resume and a greeter will take you to the interview area.

You can also bring your parking stub for validation.

