Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UMMC to host walk-up nursing, respiratory therapy job interviews

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are a nurse or respiratory therapist who wants to work for the University of Mississippi Medical Center, keep reading.

UMMC is hosting walk-up interviews on Monday, May 16 for these positions.

No appointment is necessary for an interview from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of UMMC, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Parking is available in Garage C next door to Sanderson Tower, which houses many services offered by Children’s of Mississippi.

Interviews especially target new graduates of nursing schools.

Registered nurses may apply for any of the Medical Center’s RN openings.

It’s not required, but the process can be expedited by applying online first.

For those first applying online:

  • New nurse graduates can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00019327. For those interested in pediatric nursing positions, search for code R00019328.
  • Respiratory therapists can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00012848. For those interested in pediatric positions, search for code R00012566.

UMMC asks that you bring a copy of your resume and a greeter will take you to the interview area.

You can also bring your parking stub for validation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot
Jaccory Carr
US Marshals take over search for Wilkinson Co. man accused of murder
Sheriff identifies teen who was killed, found on side of road days later
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Pediatrician offers tips for parents to cope amid baby formula shortage
Pediatrician offers tips for parents to cope amid baby formula shortage
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Richard's Disposal picking up trash in Jackson.
Jackson City Council asking a judge to determine whether the mayor can veto a no vote... again