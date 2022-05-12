Tunica County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

TUNICA. Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s office officials are searching for an inmate that walked away from a work detail Thursday afternoon at the Paul Battle Arena.

Deputies tell Action News 5, Richard Patrick was being held at the sheriff’s office on a $5,000 bond for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Patrick walked away from a work detail today just before 2:45 p.m. He is described as a 52-year-old white male, approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing 152 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Patrick please contact your local law enforcement or the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or the area Crime Stoppers number 662-910-0400.

Richard Patrick (Tunica Co Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.