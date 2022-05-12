Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal announces retirement

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department Chief John Neal is announcing his retirement after more than 33 years of service.
Chief Neal expressed his gratitude to the mayor, the board, and the community in the following statement.
Working his entire career in law enforcement with the Ridgeland Police Department, Chief Neal was hired as a patrol officer by former Chief Harold Acy on January 27, 1989.
He served in numerous roles, including patrol officer, DUI Enforcement Officer, accident reconstructionist, patrol sergeant, criminal investigator, and commander over criminal investigations and patrol operations.
During his tenure, Neal served under former Ridgeland Chief Harold Acy, Charles Newell, Jimmy Houston and Randy Tyler and credits the majority of his success to the foundation his predecessors laid.
Chief Neal was appointed in 2015 and took over the department on July 1.
His retirement will be effective June 30.
