Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal announces retirement

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department Chief John Neal is announcing his retirement after more than 33 years of service.

Chief Neal expressed his gratitude to the mayor, the board, and the community in the following statement.

“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen are very supportive of our law enforcement efforts to keep Ridgeland safe. The relationship I have formed with the city leaders and administrators has certainly made my efforts much easier to navigate. Law enforcement officers are a ‘different breed,’ and due to the nature of the work, we often see things through a different set of glasses. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen understand this and have trusted me to always serve our citizens, visitors, and business community with the best interest of the city in mind. After attending the University of Southern Mississippi, I felt it was very important to come back to Madison County and seek a law enforcement career in the community I grew up. I am extremely blessed to have worked my entire career with a community that always rises to the top to support their first responders. I cannot say enough about the support our department receives from the community. I am frequently approached by our residents who want to praise the outstanding work of our officers. These gestures of appreciation are due to the quality of officers we hire, as well as the expectations our internal leaders place upon them. The task of leading this department has been a blessing in so many ways, but watching young officers develop is extremely fulfilling.”

Working his entire career in law enforcement with the Ridgeland Police Department, Chief Neal was hired as a patrol officer by former Chief Harold Acy on January 27, 1989.

He served in numerous roles, including patrol officer, DUI Enforcement Officer, accident reconstructionist, patrol sergeant, criminal investigator, and commander over criminal investigations and patrol operations.

During his tenure, Neal served under former Ridgeland Chief Harold Acy, Charles Newell, Jimmy Houston and Randy Tyler and credits the majority of his success to the foundation his predecessors laid.

Chief Neal was appointed in 2015 and took over the department on July 1.

His retirement will be effective June 30.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.