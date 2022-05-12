Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Residents want burned abandoned west Jackson hotel demolished

Residents want burned abandoned west Jackson hotel demolished
Residents want burned abandoned west Jackson hotel demolished(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A burned abandoned hotel is raising the concerns of west Jackson residents.

The former Hotel O near Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue has been the site of several fires and is now being occupied by the homeless.

Not only is it an eyesore for residents, it’s becoming a dumping ground after someone boldly left a damaged trailer in the parking lot.

“I just have friends over there,” said Marcus Hart of Jackson after leaving a first floor room.

Wednesday morning, Hart said he was visiting friends at the vacant hotel. People who have been staying there a couple of months.

“I love it,” said Hart. “It’s good friends, good people”

At least eight people were at the charred building. Fire has damaged the structure, the most recent was in February. A discarded trailer was dumped onto the property, its siding ripped away and insulation exposed.

It is among the other items dumped on the lot. Residents say it’s dangerous and want the structure gone.

“Like every six months a fire starts,” said a west Jackson resident who we will call “Mary.” “I have seen dope fiends. I have seen crackheads over at the store bothering me, begging for money and stuff and they come right here at this motel and stay.”

“It’s not safe. It’s not safe for the homeless people that are staying here,” said a west Jackson resident who wants to be identified as “Shirley.” “It’s not safe for the people that actually live here and work in this area and it’s attracting more people to this area, because the police are not doing anything about it.”

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said it is unacceptable at any level and has brought the issue to the council.

He’s also upset that the unsightly property is at an entrance to the city from the interstate, Jackson State University and nearby neighborhoods.

Councilman Hartley said he has asked the police chief, the planning director and solid waste to come up with a solution.

