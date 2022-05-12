Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pediatrician offers tips for parents to cope amid baby formula shortage

By Carmen Poe
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More and more mothers are having trouble finding the baby formula.

In early April, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31%, according to Datasembly.

In six states - Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee - more than half of baby formula supplies were completely sold out.

CVS confirmed Saturday that it is limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction.

The nationwide shortage has moms wondering what they should do if they cannot find any baby formula.

Even if you start out with one formula, pediatricians say you can switch to another unless your infant has a specific problem.

Doctors say there’s nothing wrong with using store brands, as long as you follow the instructions on properly mixing the formula. For every two ounces of water, you should mix one scoop of formula.

If you add more water than required, it could cause your baby to get sick and develop issues with their blood which can cause seizures.

If there is no formula on the shelves and you can’t breastfeed, experts say you can go to a milk bank and feed your baby someone else’s milk. However, pediatricians warn that moms should never use milk from another county.

“I would shy away from formulas that are potentially marketed from other countries because they may mix their formula differently. What we recommend here is a formula that provides what an infant is going to need for their metabolic requirements and electrolyte needs to prevent weight loss and seizures. It’s important that it’s mixed correctly,” said Dr. Christian Nunez of The Woman’s Clinic.

If you try a new formula, initially, it might give your baby an upset stomach, however, pediatricians say you should give your baby’s intestinal system to adjust and account for something new.

If your infant still has an upset stomach days after using a new formula, experts say you can try gas drops or switch to a more sensitive formula.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot
Jaccory Carr
US Marshals take over search for Wilkinson Co. man accused of murder
Sheriff identifies teen who was killed, found on side of road days later
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

UMMC to host walk-up nursing, respiratory therapy job interviews
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Richard's Disposal picking up trash in Jackson.
Jackson City Council asking a judge to determine whether the mayor can veto a no vote... again