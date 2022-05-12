Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman has been charged with capital murder and felony child abuse after her two-month-old child died on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, several 9-1-1 calls came in around 2 p.m. on Thursday saying a woman, 20-year-old Makaylia Jolley, had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, on the road.

When officers arrived, they found a separate woman holding a severely injured child.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived and began first aid on the infant.

The mother, Jolley, had run into the woods and was chased back toward the road where she was taken into custody.

Pearl authorities escorted the ambulance carrying the baby to Children’s in Jackson.

“She was the victim of a very cruel, intentional abuse by her mother,” Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott said. “I would encourage people, the Facebook judge, and jury, to feel sympathy for the victim.”

Pearl Police Department announced on Facebook Saturday that Khalysie Lashay Jolley passed at 4:33 p.m. Makaylia Jolley’s initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Jolley is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail. She is said to have shown no remorse.

Authorities did not say what prompted the incident. The chief said the woman had been previously arrested on drug-related charges.

Scott said the officers involved have been unable to sleep following the incident.

“This act was very deliberate and intentional,” Scott said. “She showed no remorse. And, as a chief, myself, my men and women, working with (the district attorney), we’re going to work hard to make sure she receives the just (punishment) she deserves.”

Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said his office would be seeking the death penalty.

The baby’s older brother is now living with his grandmother.

