Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old

Chief says ‘there’s a special place in Hell’ for the mother.
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
By WLBT.com Staff and Anthony Warren
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are expecting to upgrade the charges any time now for a woman who was arrested Thursday for attempting to murder her 9-week-old child.

Rankin County and city of Pearl officials provided an update Friday on the case involving Makaylia Jolley, 20, a mother who was arrested Thursday for attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Barring a miracle, police say Jolley’s charges could soon be upgraded to capital murder.

Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott said Jolly’s infant daughter was still in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi, but her outlook was bleak.

“At this point, as small as she is, they’re trying to keep her comfortable and painless,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time, according to medical staff, at this point. Her injuries are too severe to attempt to treat.”

Scott said the baby is currently unresponsive and on a ventilator.

“All we can do is say a prayer for the child. You can beat up on me for talking about God if you want to. The good Lord figured this baby was too good for this evil world.”

Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said if the charges are upgraded, his office would be seeking the death penalty.

The baby’s older brother is now living with his grandmother.

Jolley is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail. She is said to have shown no remorse.

Authorities did not say what prompted the incident. The chief said the woman had been previously arrested on drug-related charges.

Scott said the officers involved have been unable to sleep following the incident.

“This act was very deliberate and intentional,” Scott said. “She showed no remorse. And, as a chief, myself, my men and women, working with (the district attorney), we’re going to work hard to make sure she receives the just (punishment) she deserves.”

According to police, several 9-1-1 calls came in around 2 p.m. on Thursday saying a woman had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown her baby on the road.

When officers arrived, they found a separate woman holding a severely injured child.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived and began first aid on the infant.

The mother, Jolley, had run into the woods and was chased back toward the road where she was taken into custody.

Pearl authorities escorted the ambulance carrying the baby to Children’s in Jackson.

“She was the victim of a very cruel, intentional abuse by her mother,” Scott said. “I would encourage people, the Facebook judge and jury, to feel sympathy for the victim.”

