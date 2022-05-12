Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman has been arrested for attempted murder and felony child abuse of her 8-week-old daughter.

According to police, several 9-1-1 calls came in around 2 p.m. on Thursday saying a woman had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown her baby on the road.

When officers arrived, they found a separate woman holding a severely injured child.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived and began first aid on the infant.

The mother, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, had run into the woods and was chased back toward the road where she was taken into custody.

Pearl authorities escorted the ambulance carrying the baby to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson. The girl is listed in critical condition.

