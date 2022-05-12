Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Nursing home resident accused of beating another resident to death

The attack happened after the victim apparently wandered into the suspect's room in the memory care wing. (WESH, Flagler County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PALM COAST (WESH) - A 72-year-old nursing home resident from Florida is in custody after he allegedly admitted to killing another resident found unresponsive in his room.

Cliff Mody, 72, is charged with second-degree murder after officials say he admitted to beating another resident at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care in Palm Coast, Florida. Deputies were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday when staff members making rounds made a gruesome discovery.

Investigators say a 77-year-old female resident was found unresponsive, lying on Mody’s bed with obvious facial injuries.

Cliff Mody, 72, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old fellow nursing home resident.(Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

“He had blood on his hands, and she had a busted lip. I could look at her as soon as I walked in and knew she was expired. I felt for a pulse, and there was no pulse,” said an employee who called 911.

The victim apparently wandered into Mody’s room in the memory care wing before the attack. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mody allegedly confessed to staff members when they went into the room.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ He goes, ‘She wandered in my room… And I said, ‘Well, what did you do? I see her lip’s busted. What else did you do to her?’ And he goes, ‘I choked her,’” the 911 caller said.

According to the employee who called for help, Mody had only recently been moved to the memory care side of the facility after allegedly attacking someone on the assisted living side.

Whether all protocols were followed is part of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

“It’s a horrible tragedy what has happened. The sheriff and members of the agency want the families to know that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Kim Burroughs with the sheriff’s office’s Investigative Services Division.

Mody is being held with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

