Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Antoine Carr
Antoine Carr(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man convicted of murdering rapper Lil’ Lonnie Taylor has been sentenced to life in prison.

Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that a guilty verdict was reached in the trial of Antoine Carr, one of three people arrested and charged in the case.

Circuit Judge Winston Kidd handed down the sentence following a four-day trial. Carr will spend the remainder of his life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“I am thankful the jury saw the truth and delivered justice for the Taylor family,” Owens said. “I hope today is a step toward healing for the family from such a violent and senseless crime.”

On April 19, 2018, Taylor was found dead inside a vehicle in the 2300 block of Monticello Street. Carr was 21 at the time of the shooting. He had to be extradited from Texas to stand trial.

Two others have also been charged in connection with Taylor’s death. Monya Davis was sentenced last summer to life in prison. He has filed a notice of appeal with the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, Marshun Carr is expected to go to trial on July 5, 2022, according to court records. His case is before Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten.

