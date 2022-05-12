Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial

National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation is paying tribute to fallen officers this week in Washington D.C. as the country marks National Police Week.

A deputy who died in the line of duty in Mississippi is among the 563 names being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Patrick Barnes died in a car crash while responding to a call in 2021. Barnes left behind a wife and family.

“When someone has fallen in service of others that sacrifice should never be forgotten. That is what gives us the quality of life we enjoy,” said Patrick Yoes, National Fraternal Order Of Police President.

Yoes believes National Police week is an opportunity for families of fallen officers to find common ground and comfort amidst their shared tragedies.

“There’s so many emotions families go through trying to make sense of the senseless, struggling with this new reality and coming here and interacting with people who are feeling the same pain. You know they laugh, they talk, they cry,” he said.

National Police Week takes place every year in May. In 1962, President John F Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week as National Police Week.

Due to COVID-19, this is the first time in two years the event is being held in person.

Many events including a police unity bike ride and a memorial concert are being held to honor those who lost their lives.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the National Mall on Friday.

A wreath laying ceremony takes place Sunday at the memorial.

