Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old man is awaiting arrest in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times while trying to rob a woman, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say Lorris Puckett attempted to snatch a 37-year-old woman’s purse in the 1000 block of Canal Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Wed., May 11.

During the struggle, another man came to the victim’s aid and stabbed Puckett multiple times.

CRIMETRACKER

Man accused of killing LSU superfan ‘Big Lee’ Martin dies of illness

Real estate agent convicted of manslaughter in 2018 beating death of man on St. Charles Avenue

OMV employee accused of accepting bribes for CDLs

Puckett was transported to a local hospital. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
Jaccory Carr
US Marshals take over search for Wilkinson Co. man accused of murder
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Sheriff identifies teen who was killed, found on side of road days later

Latest News

National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
Traffic on I-20 west of Bovina backed up after 18-wheeler overturns, driver walks away unharmed
Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler overturns on I-20 west of Bovina, driver escapes unharmed
Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories
Jackson City Council won’t fund fireworks for Juneteenth and July 4 celebrations
UMMC to host walk-up nursing, respiratory therapy job interviews