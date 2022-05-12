Jackson City Council asking a judge to determine whether the mayor can veto a no vote... again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legal front has been opened in the city of Jackson’s battle over who will collect residents’ trash.

Wednesday, the city council filed a suit in Hinds County Chancery Court asking for the court to determine whether the mayor can veto a negative vote of the legislative body, and whether a negative vote counts as an official action.

The suit comes just days after Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson refused to answer the question in circuit court, saying it should be answered by the judge who initially brought the veto question up – Judge Jess Dickinson.

“Allowing the mayor to veto a negative action of the council and then implement what the council voted not to do would give the mayor legislative power,” attorneys Deshun Martin and John Scanlon wrote. “The Mississippi Supreme Court has held that the executive branch (the mayor) only has a qualified destructive legislative power and never creative legislative power.”

The veto question has been at the heart of the city’s trash controversy since March 31, when Dickinson, a special judge appointed to preside over a previous related case, included a footnote in his ruling saying the mayor could veto a council no vote.

At a meeting on April 1, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba vetoed the council’s decision to deny awarding an emergency trash-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal.

At the time, Lumumba cited the judge’s ruling, and Richard’s has been picking up trash in Jackson since.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks laughed at the mayor when he read his veto message at the meeting.

“Everybody knows from the president all the way down, you can’t veto a no vote,” he said. “It’s not even an item. It’s dead. How in... Heaven, do you veto something that’s dead?”

That same day, Dickinson vacated his initial ruling including the footnote, saying he should have never addressed the veto question because it had not been put before him.

Later, the chancellor refused requests to answer whether the mayor had veto power over a no vote.

The council filed suit in circuit court to have the question answered, but on May 5, Peterson punted the case back to the chancery.

The council also is asking the court to prevent the mayor from acting after vetoing a negative vote.

“Allowing the mayor to act on a negative veto would blur the lines between the executive and legislative branches causing irreparable harm by giving greater power to the mayor than is afforded to him by the law,” attorneys argue.

“The mayor’s veto of the negative action takes away the council’s legislative power and the ability of the majority to run the city.”

