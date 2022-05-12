First Alert Forecast: pop-up showers/storms possible this afternoon and evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although it’s been a quiet start to the day so far, pop-up showers and storms are expected to start developing through this afternoon and evening. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, gusty winds and small hail could be possible with a few stronger storms. For those that don’t see any rain today, it will be steamy in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Few showers could linger overnight as low temperatures fall back to the 60s and 70s.

Like today, more scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a wash out by any means, but some of us will likely have to dodge rain at times. Isolated strong to potentially severe storms cannot be ruled out Friday too. Temperatures tomorrow will again be above normal in the upper 80s.

Periods of rain and possibly storms will continue into Saturday to kick off the weekend. We should trend drier by Sunday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Besides a brief push of slightly less humid air, this front won’t bring big impacts to our forecast. Our weather will remain mostly quiet going into next week as temperatures start to trend back upwards to the lower and middle 90s.

