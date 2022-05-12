First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst, scattered storm chances return

THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy and strong – with gusty winds and small hail possible. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY: With central Mississippi on the western periphery of the upper low, another disturbance will drift southward through the day – helping to facilitate another round of storms to drop southward. Outside of the storm risk, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Again, a few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Storms will tend to diminish after sunset with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our upper low will continue to hang out just east of the area through parts of the weekend, helping to kick off another round of storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s. By Sunday, the upper low will unravel and bring rain chances down. Temperatures will creep back up through next week as another upper ridge expands eastward – taking highs back into the lower to, a few, middle 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

