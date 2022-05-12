Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler overturns on I-20 west of Bovina, driver escapes unharmed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A truck driver walked away from a single-vehicle wreck unharmed after his 18-wheeler overturned.

The incident happened Thursday morning on I-20, west of Bovina in Warren County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west, when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to a stop in the left westbound lane.

The driver, Walter C. Turner, 59, of New Orleans, Louisiana, walked away from the wreck unharmed.

MHP did not say what caused the driver to crash.

This crash is under investigation.

