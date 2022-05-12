Crime summit focuses on youth violence after 3 teens charged with murder in Jackson in less than two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least three teenagers have been charged with murder in Jackson in less than two weeks.

It was the primary focus of Wednesday’s discussion at Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ crime summit.

An increasing number of teens are finding themselves on the other end of the barrel as well.

This past weekend, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old were killed in two of the 6 homicides that took place in a 72 hour span.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for nearly 23 years now, and I will honestly say, within the last year or two, it has been the worst I’ve ever seen it regarding our youth,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Fifteen-year-old Calvin Berry, 16-year-old Leedrick Trim, and 14-year-old Isaiah Myles are all facing murder charges for killings that took place within the last two weeks.

The reason why Berry and Trim are charged with murder is because their accomplice, 16-year-old Carmello Brumfield, was killed by officers during a shootout at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Sheriff Jones said Wednesday that a number of these teens are either failed by the criminal justice system or not held accountable inside their homes when they commit smaller crimes.

“You don’t just get up and say, ‘I’m going to go commit a violent crime.’ There are other criminal elements and criminal factors that have happened prior to them committing a violent crime,” Jones said.

Court records show Berry was facing six felony counts, including armed carjacking, dating back to September 2021. That’s nearly two years before his involvement in the Mudbug shooting.

Then there’s Myles who was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, and aggravated assault in December, five months before allegedly shooting one man and killing another over the weekend.

The Sheriff said it takes a village to raise a child, and we have to get back to the days where that village is present.

Mentoring groups like 100 Black Men attended Wednesday’s town hall, reminding those in the community that they’re more than willing to be part of that village.

“I think that we have to put and show high expectations on our youth that they can ascend in spite of,” 100 Black Men President Rickey Jones said. “Everyone has a story, and their story hasn’t been told yet.”

Sheriff Jones and Chief James Davis offer themselves as resources for any parents in need of help with their children.

If you’re interested in connecting with 100 Black Men, the group’s number is 601-366-8301.

Additionally, if you’d like to connect with any of the other mentoring groups that were present, you’re asked to contact Councilman Stokes’ office.

