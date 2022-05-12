Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Container filled with $600K worth of Oxycodone found in South Jackson

The bags of Oxycodone
The bags of Oxycodone(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office made a discovery last week, but is looking for the owner.

HSCO, Missippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security investigated a location on I-55 near Elton Road in South Jackson.

A K9 officer found a container that appeared to have drugs in it.

After obtaining a search warrant, the container was found to have 22 bags in a safe with blue pills.

Investigators determined the bags were filled with Oxycodone. The bags weighed a total of five pounds.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $600,000.

No one has yet been arrested. If you know anything, call 601-974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
Jaccory Carr
US Marshals take over search for Wilkinson Co. man accused of murder
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Sheriff identifies teen who was killed, found on side of road days later

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison
Richard Patrick
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate