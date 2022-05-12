Container filled with $600K worth of Oxycodone found in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office made a discovery last week, but is looking for the owner.

HSCO, Missippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security investigated a location on I-55 near Elton Road in South Jackson.

A K9 officer found a container that appeared to have drugs in it.

After obtaining a search warrant, the container was found to have 22 bags in a safe with blue pills.

Investigators determined the bags were filled with Oxycodone. The bags weighed a total of five pounds.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $600,000.

No one has yet been arrested. If you know anything, call 601-974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.