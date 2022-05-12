The Canton Flea Market returns Thursday only!

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the largest shopping events in Mississippi is back for one day only.

The Canton Flea Market is a huge shopping event that comes to the city of Canton twice a year and draws nearly a thousand people each time.

Hundreds of vendors are set up on the historic Canton square where you can find all kinds of unique items and accessories, many of which are handmade.

The arts and crafts show runs Thursday, May 12, from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. outside the Madison County Courthouse, located at 128 W. North Street in Canton.

