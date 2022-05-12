Board upholds firing of principal who read ‘I Need a New Butt!’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School Board upheld the termination of Toby Price, the Assistant Vice Principal of Gary Road Elementary School.

Price was fired in March for reading a children’s book to second graders that some feel is inappropriate.

“I Need a New Butt! is filled with humor, farts, and fun,” Price said. “You would need a truck to hold the awards it has won.”

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

Price challenged the ruling and argued he read similar books in the past without repercussions.

The board voted to uphold the firing on a 2-1 vote, with two board members abstaining.

Price says he and his attorney will be filing it at Chancery Court next.

