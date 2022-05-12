Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Board upholds firing of principal who read ‘I Need a New Butt!’

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.(Holly Emery)
By Jacob Gallant and Holly Emery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School Board upheld the termination of Toby Price, the Assistant Vice Principal of Gary Road Elementary School.

Price was fired in March for reading a children’s book to second graders that some feel is inappropriate.

I Need a New Butt! is filled with humor, farts, and fun,” Price said. “You would need a truck to hold the awards it has won.”

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

Price challenged the ruling and argued he read similar books in the past without repercussions.

The board voted to uphold the firing on a 2-1 vote, with two board members abstaining.

Price says he and his attorney will be filing it at Chancery Court next.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot
Jaccory Carr
US Marshals take over search for Wilkinson Co. man accused of murder
Sheriff identifies teen who was killed, found on side of road days later
Edward Robert (Robby) Harvey, 41
Pearl man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for aggravated assault

Latest News

Richard's Disposal picking up trash in Jackson.
Jackson City Council asking a judge to determine whether the mayor can veto a no vote... again
Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal
Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal announces retirement
Canton flea market; Source: WLBT
The Canton Flea Market returns Thursday only!
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (May 12, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (May 12, 2022) - clipped version