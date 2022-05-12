18-year-old dead from apparent drowning in pond in Denham Springs, LPSO says

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A young man swimming with friends is dead from an apparent drowning on Wednesday, May 11, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified by LPSO as Rodrick Thompson Jr., 18, of Denham Springs. He graduated from Walker High in 2021, his family said. His mother called him her “gentle giant.”

Deputies said it happened in a gravel pit/pond located off Sims Road in Denham Springs around 8:30 p.m.

“It was learned that several friends were there to swim,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “While swimming, one male began to struggle. We know several friends tried to assist. But he went underwater and didn’t resurface.”

Ard added Thompson’s body was recovered around 11 p.m. by the LPSO Dive Team and there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

