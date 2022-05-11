WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Chicken Tortellini dish on Today at 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love pasta and cheese, check out this Chicken Tortellini dish by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.
Wanna try it for yourself?
Here are the ingredients and recipe:
- 3 cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, shredded
- 10 ounces tortellini, cooked and drained
- 2 cups cream reduced to 1 1/2 cups
- 1 cup sundried tomato sauce and spread
- 1 ½ cup pasta sauce
- 1 ½ cup minced sundried tomatoes
- 1 ½ cup chopped green onions
- 1 ½ cup of parmesan cheese
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Heat 2 cups of cream over medium heat until reduced to 1 1/2 cups. Add sundried tomato sauce, pasta sauce minced sundried tomatoes, and green onions. Heat thoroughly. Add chicken and tortellini. Toss together, add Parmesan cheese and serve.
Serves 4.
