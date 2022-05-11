Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Chicken Tortellini dish on Today at 11

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love pasta and cheese, check out this Chicken Tortellini dish by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

  • 3 cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, shredded
  • 10 ounces tortellini, cooked and drained
  • 2 cups cream reduced to 1 1/2 cups
  • 1 cup sundried tomato sauce and spread
  • 1 ½ cup pasta sauce
  • 1 ½ cup minced sundried tomatoes
  • 1 ½ cup chopped green onions
  • 1 ½ cup of parmesan cheese

Cook tortellini according to package directions. Heat 2 cups of cream over medium heat until reduced to 1 1/2 cups. Add sundried tomato sauce, pasta sauce minced sundried tomatoes, and green onions. Heat thoroughly. Add chicken and tortellini. Toss together, add Parmesan cheese and serve.

Serves 4.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

(L-R) Burchfield, Chase and Davis
Madison County announces 3 new prinicpals
Isaiah Miles arrested and charged with murder.
Jackson Police charge 14-year-old with murder, aggravated assault
Marijuana buds
Gluckstadt leaders stand firm on decision to opt out of medical marijuana program
Edward Robert (Robby) Harvey, 41
Pearl man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for aggravated assault