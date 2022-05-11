Richard’s Disposal trucks still housed at Hawkins Field two weeks after FAA told company to vacate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s current waste-hauling provider still has its trucks housed at Hawkins Field.

It comes two weeks after the federal government instructed the company to leave.

It’s still unclear when and where Richard’s Disposal plans to move its trucks.

After calling the company several times and not hearing back, I dropped by Hawkins Field Tuesday to see if anyone could tell me.

A couple of Richard’s employees told their security guard out front that they had no interest in talking with the media and that if I walked through the gate where the trucks were staged, I’d be trespassing.

Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley says the longer the trucks remain parked there, the longer the community is at risk.

“We can’t just throw trucks in an area without considering the environmental impact,” he said.

Hartley said if his solid waste background and his 30 years in the Air Force taught him anything, it’s this:

“Whenever you have birds around an airport, that’s a problem because of the potential for bird strikes,” he said.

In April, WLBT filed an open record request seeking a copy of the FAA authorization allowing Richard’s Disposal to stage its trucks at Hawkins Field.

On April 26th, JMAA spokeswoman L’Sherie Dean responded with the following, “FAA does not officially offer approval of these types of business relationships but acts as an advisor about them.”

That very same day, the FAA sent the below letter to JMAA’s CEO saying Richard’s must vacate the premises as soon as possible, citing the same concerns as Hartley.

“To say that police can’t pull you over for speeding is, to me, the same analogy. FAA can come in and say, ‘yeah, don’t do this,’ and they’re not supposed to do it. You can’t just have any type of activities on your aviation property without guidelines by the FAA,” Hartley said.

After serving as a JMAA commissioner for three years, Hartley said he can’t wrap his head around why the airport authority allowed the company to put its trucks there, despite safety concerns.

“The pilots are the ones that have to make this thing work. They’re the ones at risk. The pilots and their passengers are at risk. And also the general public from a plane crash,” he said. “The question I pose is, ‘have you discussed this with anyone that’s actually flying?’”

Neither Richards nor JMAA responded when I reached out Tuesday.

