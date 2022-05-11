Pictures show four-wheeler and dirt bikes driving across Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Photos circulating on social media show people driving off-road vehicles across the Mississippi River Bridge.

The person who took the pictures says it happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The person stated he did not want his identity revealed.

“Definitely another day in Baton Rouge,” he said.

In the picture, the drivers of the off-road vehicles are going westbound on the bridge. The driver of the four-wheeler can be seen doing a ‘wheelie.’

The person who snapped the pictures tells WAFB, “They came up from off of Nicholson Drive, three dirt bikes and a four-wheeler. They were having fun undoubtedly. Being kids, they stood them up, walked them across the bridge, walked them down the bridge then got off on LA-1. That was the last I saw them, they went one way I went the opposite direction.”

The man says this is something you would normally see on the internet and not in real life.

“This is going to be a real wild summer this year I guess,” he said.

The driver says he made sure to keep his distance from the drivers of the off-road vehicles just to be safe.

“But I had slowed down to like 30 miles an hour, and I let them go on about their business. So, I had no way to be involved in anything, so if they would’ve dropped it, I still would’ve had enough time to stop. So, I just let them have their way, you just have to be the bigger person sometimes, you can’t fight the cars, you can’t fight smaller vehicles, so you have to just let some things go with the flow with it and just let it go. Because the more you try to fight it, the worse the situation will get. So, you kind of just got to back off a lot of things,” he said.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said as of Wednesday, May 11 there have been no 911 calls in reference to ATVs crossing or being on the Mississippi River Bridge.

“We would advise anyone on an ATV to ride it in a designated area off-road, in the woods. And it also is a crime to ride them on a levee system, because again it would degrade the levee system, so we don’t advise them to do that. There are certain parts across the state you know you can ride ATVs, and I would suggest they find a designated area to ride these things,” said Lt. Ken Albarez of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

