Pearl man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for aggravated assault

Edward Robert (Robby) Harvey, 41
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man is sentenced to 20 years behind bars for aggravated domestic violence.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said a Rankin County judge sentenced Edward (Robby) Robert Harvey on May 9.

Investigators say the sentencing stems from an April 15 incident.

Pearl Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at the home of Robby Harvey.

Investigators got a tip that a woman ran from Harvey’s home and fled to a neighbor’s house.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they immediately located the victim and ensured that she was safe. She had several injuries including a gun barrel imprint on her forehead, severe swelling to her face, and choke marks on her neck, investigators said.

“Harvey held a gun to the victim’s head, threatened to kill her, hit her multiple times in the face with the gun, and strangled her to the point of nearly passing out,” District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said. “Fortunately, the victim was able to escape to her neighbor’s house, or the outcome could have been much worse. Harvey refused to cooperate with officers and after a 30-minute standoff, the Pearl Police were able to apprehend and arrest him.”

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett called the victim, “extremely brave and courageous” to stand up against her abuser.

