Pain at the pumps: Gas prices continue to soar across the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gas prices are continuing to sky rocket. In fact, according to gasbuddy.com, we are now seeing the highest gas prices on record.

The national average for a gallon of gas is around $4.38. Here in Mississippi, it’s not that expensive. We’re averaging around $3.99 a gallon.

But still, some say that’s too high of a price to be paying at the pumps.

As drivers continue to put their cars on the road, they’re noticing the cost of putting gas in their cars is steadily going up.

Michael Crechale says he’s frustrated when he pulls up to the pump and sees prices skyrocketing.

“It’s hard to pay what you have to pay for other things as it is today, but gas has doubled in the last year, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going down,” said Crechale.

There are several factors when it comes to what’s fueling these high prices.

But one of the main reasons is the cost of crude oil.

State leaders said the pandemic forced oil and gas providers to shut down, which drives up the supply and, in turn, cuts production.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil continues to hover around $100. The oil price accounts for about 60 percent of pump prices.

Crechale says he understands why the prices are the way they are, but he still doesn’t like it.

“It’s like sticker shock, without a doubt,” said Crechale. “Then again, it is a direct result probably of our administration, and there are laws and regulations against the oil companies with the pipelines, so it is to be expected.”

We did some digging to try and find the cheapest gas station in the metro.

According to gasbuddy.com, It’s the Exxon on South Pearson Road in Pearl. A gallon of regular gas there costs $3.69.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.