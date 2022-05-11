Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Miss. judge may become first Black chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission

Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District...
Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Source: University of Virginia
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden nominated a Mississippi judge to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The bipartisan agency was created during the Reagan administration to “reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in criminal sentencing.”

Biden announced his seven choices Wednesday, including Judge Carlton W. Reeves.

Reeves has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi since 2010.

Reeves was also chosen as the chair of the organization. If confirmed, he would be the first Black chair in history.

Joining Reeves on the commission is Claire McCusker Murray, Laura Mate, Luis Felipe Restrepo, Claira Horn Boom, John Gleeson and Candice C. Wong.

Biden’s nominees must next be confirmed by the Senate and would serve a six-year term.

