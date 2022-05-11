Madison County announces 3 new prinicpals

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools announced three new principals at their schools, effective July 1.

Dr. Teague Burchfield, Madison Central High School

Burchfield comes from Pelahatchie High School, where he was named Rankin County School District’s Secondary Administrator of the Year in 2022. He’s also served within Madison County Schools as a teacher, coach and assistant principal during his 20-year career.

“We are delighted for Dr. Burchfield to return home to Madison County Schools,” Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals said. “Dr. Burchfield is known in the education community as a wise and caring leader, and we know Madison Central is in excellent hands going forward to continue the outstanding programs and opportunities for students.”

Crystal Chase, Ridgeland High School

Chase is the new principal at Ridgeland High after 19 years of experience as teacher, assistant principal and principal at Old Town Middle School.

She was named Madison County Schools’ District Administrator of the Year in 2019.

“Ridgeland High School will continue to flourish and rise to new heights of excellence with Mrs. Chase’s leadership,” Seals said. “Mrs. Chase is completely devoted to the students and faculty of Madison County and the Titan Zone. She is a wise and thoughtful leader with a heart for service and commitment to the highest standards.”

Kara Davis, Madison Station Elementary

Davis is moving up from her role as assistant principal at the school.

She’s entering her 20th year in education, including 16 years in Madison County.

“Throughout her years in Madison County Schools, Mrs. Davis has sought opportunities to grow and develop as an outstanding leader,” Seals said. “Her commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and creative mind will continue to be assets to our District and administrative team.”

