Gluckstadt Police Dept. taking shape; Goal is to have 10 officers by October

City of Gluckstadt
City of Gluckstadt(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A year after its incorporation was upheld by the state Supreme Court, the police department for Mississippi’s newest city is taking shape.

Tuesday, the Gluckstadt mayor and Board of Aldermen hired a new assistant chief and made employment offers to three officers who will take on the roles of sergeant.

The board also approved spending around $225,000 to purchase five new police cruisers and to outfit those vehicles with the needed equipment.

“Within the next couple of months, you’re going to see Gluckstadt police officers in uniform patrolling the city,” Mayor Walter Morrison said. “And that’s what’s important.”

The news comes less than two months after the city hired its first police chief, Wendell Watts.

His assistant will be law enforcement veteran Barry Hale. The names of the new sergeants are not being released until they are formally hired. That should be done in June, Morrison said.

“They work for other (departments) now, and there’s a certain amount of professionalism and courtesy for those employers. And they have to undergo background checks,” he said.

With the new hires, Gluckstadt will have five officers.

“By October, our intention is to have five more officers hired,” Morrison.

The mayor expects the vehicles to be delivered in the next 30 days.

“Our obligation is to create and form a police department and that’s what we’re doing,” he said. “One of the things that are important and priority for me and others on the board is the development of the police department. And that’s what we’re doing.”

