Gluckstadt leaders stand firm on decision to opt out of medical marijuana program

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt is standing firm on its decision to opt out of the state’s medical marijuana program.

Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted 2-3 on a motion to reconsider its March 8 decision to opt-out of allowing dispensaries, growers, and other medical cannabis facilities in its city.

Voting in favor of reconsidering the measure were Aldermen Jayce Powell and John Taylor. In opposition were board members Lisa Williams, Mia Bates, and Wesley Slay.

“The board voted just like it had earlier,” Mayor Walter Morrison said.

Michael Hardy, with the Magnolia Hemp Company, voiced his frustration with the decision on a social media page for Madison County.

“This will almost guarantee an expensive special election for the city to pay for since the required signatures to force such an election have already been gathered.”

Medical marijuana legislation mandates cities call a special election if 20 percent or more of the qualified electorate signs a petition calling for a vote on opting back into the program.

Morrison said he had not received a petition, but said if one is brought, the city would have to move forward with validating signatures and setting an election date.

“If that’s the case, we’ll do that,” he said. “But we haven’t seen a petition yet.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.